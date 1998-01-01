With the redesign and relaunch of the magazine it is an appropriate time to define what Source magazine is aiming to achieve. We aim to act as a stimulus for Ireland's photographers, providing an outlet and catalyst for their work combined with an enlivening critical debate. With the publication of the first two photographic projects and the first of the essays specially commissioned by the magazine we hope that we are approaching this goal. Through the portfolio days we have regular and direct contact with artists and photographers producing work from many different backgrounds. The magazine seeks to reflect this diversity. In this issue Louis Croke and Martina Mullaney represent the first of our photographic commissions. Croke explores the world of the elderly bachelor Mick Monogue. For over a year she visited his house, slowly getting to know his personal history and his daily routine. During this period she began gathering a mass of imagery from the various chaotic rooms in the house. Mullaney's work 'dinner for one' explores the subject of loneliness and in particular the experience of eating alone. The images are accompanied by a specially written text by Aidan Matthews. These commissions will be exhibited at the Old Museum Arts Centre in January. In the first written commission Fiona Kearney examines the relationship between fine art photography and the media in Northern Ireland. This also forms the subject of the discussion forum organised by Photo Works North in December during which the theme will be expanded upon by a range of speakers across these areas of practice. Full details of this event are to found after the reviews.