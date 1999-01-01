On the shelves of newsagents Source jostles for space with many other magazines that use photographic images for as many different purposes. Gavin Murphy in his commissioned essay explores the relationship between fine art photography (for want of a better expression) and commercial still life photography, as found in the 'lifestyle glossies'. Martin Parr's latest show Common Sense opened in 42 venues simultaneously across the world, perhaps an example of a photographer making a bid to be as ubiquitious as commercial imagery. The exhibition is reviewed here by Fintan O'Toole who wrote the introduction to Parr's book about the West of Ireland A Fair Day in 1984. The photographs of Joe Sterling record the developing lives of his three children who live part of the year with their mother and also divide their time between France and Ireland. David Farrell has been working for two years to produce a set of portraits of people who have just received ashes on Ash Wednesday. These will be exhibited at the Old Museum arts centre in June as part of our on-going collaboration. Ireland now has its first full-time BA in Photography. This course offered by the Dublin Institute of Technology received its final validation in May.