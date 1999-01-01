Spacer
Spacer
Source Photographic Review - Home
Source Photographic Review - Home
 about     features     archive     subscribe     back issues     graduate
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Portfolio Archive
Spacer

Issue 20  |  Autumn  |  1999
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Source - Issue 20 - Autumn - 1999 - Click for Contents
 Spacer
Spacer

Source: Issue 20
Autumn, 1999
View Contents »

Spacer

Issue 20 is still available
to buy in print edition »

Print Edition Back Issues

Get the Digital
Edition of Source »

Digital Edition
Spacer

Share this page:

Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer
Spacer

Icelandic Series

by Christopher Taylor
Spacer

A novel by the Icelandic Nobel laureate Haldor Laxness - 'Christianity at Glacier' sent to me by my mother-in-law (who can't read) provided the initial impetus for the series. I have been visiting my wife's family in Iceland for 15 years. I began at the base of an extinct volcano topped by a small glacier at the tip of a peninsula where my nephew was employed by a fish packer. The glacier, which is held by Icelanders to possess a spiritual potency, is the setting for the novel by Laxness, and coincidently the starting point for Jules Verne's 'journey to the Centre of the Earth'.

"At night when the sun is off the mountains the glacier becomes a tranquil silhouette that rests in itself and breathes upon man and beast the word never which perhaps means always. Come, waft of death." Haldor Laxness - 'Christianity at Glacier'

Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Icelandic Series by Christopher Taylor Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Icelandic Series by Christopher Taylor Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Icelandic Series by Christopher Taylor Spacer
Spacer

From Icelandic Series 
by Christopher Taylor

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

From Icelandic Series 
by Christopher Taylor

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

From Icelandic Series 
by Christopher Taylor

 Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Icelandic Series by Christopher Taylor Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Icelandic Series by Christopher Taylor Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Icelandic Series by Christopher Taylor Spacer
Spacer

From Icelandic Series 
by Christopher Taylor

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

From Icelandic Series 
by Christopher Taylor

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

From Icelandic Series 
by Christopher Taylor

 Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Icelandic Series by Christopher Taylor Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Icelandic Series by Christopher Taylor Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Icelandic Series by Christopher Taylor Spacer
Spacer

From Icelandic Series 
by Christopher Taylor

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

From Icelandic Series 
by Christopher Taylor

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

From Icelandic Series 
by Christopher Taylor

 Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Icelandic Series by Christopher Taylor Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Icelandic Series by Christopher Taylor Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Icelandic Series by Christopher Taylor Spacer
Spacer

From Icelandic Series 
by Christopher Taylor

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

From Icelandic Series 
by Christopher Taylor

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

From Icelandic Series 
by Christopher Taylor

 Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer about     features     archive     subscribe     back issues     graduate TOP OF PAGE  Spacer
Spacer