Source Photographic Review - Home
Source Photographic Review - Home
 about     features     archive     subscribe     back issues     graduate
Portfolio Archive
Issue 21  |  Winter  |  1999
Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Source - Issue 21 - Winter - 1999 - Click for Contents
Source: Issue 21
Winter, 1999
View Contents »

Issue 21 is still available
to buy in print edition »

Get the Digital
Digital Edition
After the Off

by Bruce Gilden
'After the Off', is published by Dewi Lewis Publishing £30.00. This work was commissioned by the Gallery of Photography, Dublin and will be exhibited there in February 2000. All pictures courtesy of Magnum Photos.
Dingle, 1996 From After the Off by Bruce Gilden
Curragh, 1996 From After the Off by Bruce Gilden
Tralee, Co. Kerry, 1996 From After the Off by Bruce Gilden
Dingle, 1996
From After the Off 
by Bruce Gilden

Curragh, 1996
From After the Off 
by Bruce Gilden

Tralee, Co. Kerry, 1996
From After the Off 
by Bruce Gilden

Tralee, Co. Kerry, 1996 From After the Off by Bruce Gilden
Listowel, Co. Kerry, 1996 From After the Off by Bruce Gilden
Galway, 1996 From After the Off by Bruce Gilden
Tralee, Co. Kerry, 1996
From After the Off 
by Bruce Gilden

Listowel, Co. Kerry, 1996
From After the Off 
by Bruce Gilden

Galway, 1996
From After the Off 
by Bruce Gilden

Galway, 1996 From After the Off by Bruce Gilden
Galway, 1996 From After the Off by Bruce Gilden
Galway, 1996
From After the Off 
by Bruce Gilden

Galway, 1996
From After the Off 
by Bruce Gilden

