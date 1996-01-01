Issue 21 | Winter | 1999
Source: Issue 21Winter, 1999View Contents »
Issue 21 is still availableto buy in print edition »
Get the DigitalEdition of Source »
Share this page:
After the Off
by Bruce Gilden
'After the Off', is published by Dewi Lewis Publishing £30.00. This work was commissioned by the Gallery of Photography, Dublin and will be exhibited there in February 2000. All pictures courtesy of Magnum Photos.
Dingle, 1996From After the Off by Bruce Gilden
Curragh, 1996From After the Off by Bruce Gilden
Tralee, Co. Kerry, 1996From After the Off by Bruce Gilden
Listowel, Co. Kerry, 1996From After the Off by Bruce Gilden
Galway, 1996From After the Off by Bruce Gilden