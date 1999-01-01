Issue 21 | Winter | 1999
Barracks
by Jonathan Olley
Watchtower, South ArmaghFrom Barracks by Jonathan Olley
Fort at Forkhill, South ArmaghFrom Barracks by Jonathan Olley
Fort, Newtonhamilton, South ArmaghFrom Barracks by Jonathan Olley
Bishop's Gate, Derry, Co. LondonderryFrom Barracks by Jonathan Olley
RUC Station, Central BelfastFrom Barracks by Jonathan Olley
Sangar, Crossmaglen RUC Station, South ArmaghFrom Barracks by Jonathan Olley