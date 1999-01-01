Spacer
Portfolio Archive
Issue 22  |  Spring  |  2000
Spacer Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Source - Issue 22 - Spring - 2000 - Click for Contents
Source: Issue 22
Spring, 2000
View Contents »

Europe Between the Lines

by Dara McGrath
French/Italian Border, Colle Ditendi, 1999   From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
French/Austrian Border, Staller Pass, 1999   From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
French/Spanish Border, Bielsa, 1999   From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
French/Italian Border, Colle Ditendi, 1999 
From Europe Between the Lines 
by Dara McGrath

French/Austrian Border, Staller Pass, 1999 
From Europe Between the Lines 
by Dara McGrath

French/Spanish Border, Bielsa, 1999 
From Europe Between the Lines 
by Dara McGrath

French/Italian Border, Claviere, 1999   From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
French/Italian Border, St Ludovig Menton, 1999   From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
French/Italian Border, Col de Larche, 1999   From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
French/Italian Border, Claviere, 1999 
From Europe Between the Lines 
by Dara McGrath

French/Italian Border, St Ludovig Menton, 1999 
From Europe Between the Lines 
by Dara McGrath

French/Italian Border, Col de Larche, 1999 
From Europe Between the Lines 
by Dara McGrath

Austrian/Italian Border, Plöcken Pass, 1999   From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
Austrian/Italian Border, Plöcken Pass, 1999 
From Europe Between the Lines 
by Dara McGrath

Spacer