Issue 22 | Spring | 2000
Source: Issue 22Spring, 2000View Contents »
Issue 22 is still availableto buy in print edition »
Get the DigitalEdition of Source »
Share this page:
Europe Between the Lines
by Dara McGrath
French/Italian Border, Colle Ditendi, 1999 From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
French/Austrian Border, Staller Pass, 1999 From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
French/Spanish Border, Bielsa, 1999 From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
French/Italian Border, Claviere, 1999 From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
French/Italian Border, St Ludovig Menton, 1999 From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
French/Italian Border, Col de Larche, 1999 From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath
Austrian/Italian Border, Plöcken Pass, 1999 From Europe Between the Lines by Dara McGrath