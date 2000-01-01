Issue 22 | Spring | 2000
Republicans
by Tony O'Shea
Monument marking the spot where three I.R.A. members were shot by the S.A.S., Strabane Co. Tyrone. From Republicans by Tony O'Shea
Funeral of Real I.R.A. member Ronan Machlochlann, Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin. From Republicans by Tony O'Shea
Opening a border road, Co. Monaghan. From Republicans by Tony O'Shea
Local Priest Fr. Larkin about to celebrate Mass in the open because the congregation are not allowed to walk down the Garvaghy road to their church. The road is being kept free for the passage of an Orange Order march. From Republicans by Tony O'Shea
Fianna Fáil commemoration for Liam Lynch, Fermoy Co.Cork. From Republicans by Tony O'Shea
Monument to James Connolly, Beresford Place, Dublin. From Republicans by Tony O'Shea
Commemoration for I.R.A. volunteers at Edentubber on the Louth/Armagh border. From Republicans by Tony O'Shea
Funeral of an I.R.A. member killed by the security forces during an attack on the R.U.C. station at Loughgall Co. Tyrone. From Republicans by Tony O'Shea