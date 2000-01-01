Spacer
Spacer
Source Photographic Review - Home
Source Photographic Review - Home
 about     features     archive     subscribe     back issues     graduate
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Portfolio Archive
Spacer

Issue 22  |  Spring  |  2000
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Source - Issue 22 - Spring - 2000 - Click for Contents
 Spacer
Spacer

Source: Issue 22
Spring, 2000
View Contents »

Spacer

Issue 22 is still available
to buy in print edition »

Print Edition Back Issues

Get the Digital
Edition of Source »

Digital Edition
Spacer

Share this page:

Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer
Spacer

Republicans

by Tony O'Shea
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Monument marking the spot where three I.R.A. members were shot by the S.A.S., Strabane Co. Tyrone.   From Republicans by Tony O'Shea Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Funeral of Real I.R.A. member Ronan Machlochlann, Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin.   From Republicans by Tony O'Shea Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Opening a border road, Co. Monaghan.   From Republicans by Tony O'Shea Spacer
Spacer

Monument marking the spot where three I.R.A. members were shot by the S.A.S., Strabane Co. Tyrone. 
From Republicans 
by Tony O'Shea

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

Funeral of Real I.R.A. member Ronan Machlochlann, Glasnevin Cemetery, Dublin. 
From Republicans 
by Tony O'Shea

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

Opening a border road, Co. Monaghan. 
From Republicans 
by Tony O'Shea

 Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Local Priest Fr. Larkin about to celebrate Mass in the open because the congregation are not allowed to walk down the Garvaghy road to their church. The road is being kept free for the passage of an Orange Order march.   From Republicans by Tony O'Shea Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Fianna Fáil commemoration for Liam Lynch, Fermoy Co.Cork.   From Republicans by Tony O'Shea Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Monument to James Connolly, Beresford Place, Dublin.   From Republicans by Tony O'Shea Spacer
Spacer

Local Priest Fr. Larkin about to celebrate Mass in the open because the congregation are not allowed to walk down the Garvaghy road to their church. The road is being kept free for the passage of an Orange Order march. 
From Republicans 
by Tony O'Shea

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

Fianna Fáil commemoration for Liam Lynch, Fermoy Co.Cork. 
From Republicans 
by Tony O'Shea

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

Monument to James Connolly, Beresford Place, Dublin. 
From Republicans 
by Tony O'Shea

 Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Commemoration for I.R.A. volunteers at Edentubber on the Louth/Armagh border.   From Republicans by Tony O'Shea Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Funeral of an I.R.A. member killed by the security forces during an attack on the R.U.C. station at Loughgall Co. Tyrone.   From Republicans by Tony O'Shea Spacer
Spacer
Spacer

Commemoration for I.R.A. volunteers at Edentubber on the Louth/Armagh border. 
From Republicans 
by Tony O'Shea

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

Funeral of an I.R.A. member killed by the security forces during an attack on the R.U.C. station at Loughgall Co. Tyrone. 
From Republicans 
by Tony O'Shea

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer about     features     archive     subscribe     back issues     graduate TOP OF PAGE  Spacer
Spacer