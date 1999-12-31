Spacer
Source Photographic Review
Portfolio Archive
Issue 23  |  Summer  |  2000
Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Source - Issue 23 - Summer - 2000 - Click for Contents
Source: Issue 23
Summer, 2000
View Contents »

Untitled

by Anthony Haughey
Surveillance and monitoring technologies have become part of our everyday lives. In this new series by Anthony Haughey, CCTV, monitoring and emergency workers are depicted in the reflected light of computer monitors and visual displays. The controller stares at a point beyond the viewer, though we cannot see the object of the gaze. The normally invisible controller is momentarily made visible. The images shown here were produced as part of Ffotogallery's Just Another Day project aimed to record the 48 hour Millennium period from December 31st 1999 to January 1st 2000.

Spacer  From Untitled by Anthony Haughey Spacer
Spacer  From Untitled by Anthony Haughey Spacer
Spacer  From Untitled by Anthony Haughey Spacer
From Untitled 
by Anthony Haughey

From Untitled 
by Anthony Haughey

From Untitled 
by Anthony Haughey

Spacer  From Untitled by Anthony Haughey Spacer
Spacer  From Untitled by Anthony Haughey Spacer
Spacer  From Untitled by Anthony Haughey Spacer
From Untitled 
by Anthony Haughey

From Untitled 
by Anthony Haughey

From Untitled 
by Anthony Haughey

