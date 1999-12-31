Surveillance and monitoring technologies have become part of our everyday lives. In this new series by Anthony Haughey, CCTV, monitoring and emergency workers are depicted in the reflected light of computer monitors and visual displays. The controller stares at a point beyond the viewer, though we cannot see the object of the gaze. The normally invisible controller is momentarily made visible. The images shown here were produced as part of Ffotogallery's Just Another Day project aimed to record the 48 hour Millennium period from December 31st 1999 to January 1st 2000.