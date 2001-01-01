Our current consumer society confronts images of constructed worlds on a daily basis. I am fascinated by photographs in advertising, saturated with fantastical, idealised, apparently 'normal' views of life. The series of work Like Father Like Son, explores masculine ideals. These photographs depict various 'real-life' scenarios presumed to occur between a man and his young child in 'normal', daily life. The youth and man are played by a child-mannequin and myself respectively. Their tone is deliberately romantic, and the situations portrayed are easy to recognise. My hope is that these works challenge what people believe they see in photographs.