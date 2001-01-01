Spacer
Portfolio Archive
Issue 27  |  Summer  |  2001
Spacer Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Source - Issue 27 - Summer - 2001 - Click for Contents
Source: Issue 27
Summer, 2001
View Contents »

Like Father, Like Son

by Joseph Duggan
Our current consumer society confronts images of constructed worlds on a daily basis. I am fascinated by photographs in advertising, saturated with fantastical, idealised, apparently 'normal' views of life. The series of work Like Father Like Son, explores masculine ideals. These photographs depict various 'real-life' scenarios presumed to occur between a man and his young child in 'normal', daily life. The youth and man are played by a child-mannequin and myself respectively. Their tone is deliberately romantic, and the situations portrayed are easy to recognise. My hope is that these works challenge what people believe they see in photographs.

Spacer  From Like Father, Like Son by Joseph Duggan Spacer
Spacer  From Like Father, Like Son by Joseph Duggan Spacer
Spacer  From Like Father, Like Son by Joseph Duggan Spacer
From Like Father, Like Son 
by Joseph Duggan

From Like Father, Like Son 
by Joseph Duggan

From Like Father, Like Son 
by Joseph Duggan

From Like Father, Like Son 
by Joseph Duggan

