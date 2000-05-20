Spacer
Portfolio Archive
Issue 28  |  Autumn  |  2001
Source: Issue 28
Autumn, 2001
Innocent Landscapes

by David Farrell
It was a beautiful late July evening in 1999 when I visited what would be my first 'site', where some three weeks earlier the remains of Brian McKinney (21) and John McClory (17) had been found. After a number of wrong turns and drive bys we located the small laneway that took us past a typical summer evening rural scene with birds singing and cows wandering in fields; a typically (beautiful) 'innocent landscape', tranquil and calm.

On May 20th, 2000 the digs, now in their second phase, were finally suspended: three remains had been located, three closures permitted; for the remaining six families there was a site rather than a spot, a closing rather than a closure.
