Portfolio Archive
Issue 28  |  Autumn  |  2001
Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Source - Issue 28 - Autumn - 2001 - Click for Contents
Source: Issue 28
Autumn, 2001
View Contents »

Issue 28 is still available
to buy in print edition »

Print Edition Back Issues

Get the Digital
Edition of Source »

Digital Edition
No Surrender Portraits from the Albert Bar

by Gareth McConnell
These portraits, taken over the Easter Period of 1999, were situated in a Loyalist Bar in my home town of Carrickfergus. It was a place I had only ever glimpsed into as a teenager - through a cracked door or through the security bars of the adjoining off sales. I wanted to create a set of images of the loyalist community which did not adhere to the strict media guidelines of bowler hatted men, apprentice boys, Drumcree rioters and super star terrorists posed against backdrops of Shankill Road murals. I wanted to make photographs with all the dignity and poise of old masters and not to revel in the slogans and iconography so closely associated with the protestant people.
From No Surrender Portraits from the Albert Bar by Gareth McConnell
From No Surrender Portraits from the Albert Bar by Gareth McConnell
From No Surrender Portraits from the Albert Bar by Gareth McConnell
From No Surrender Portraits from the Albert Bar by Gareth McConnell
From No Surrender Portraits from the Albert Bar by Gareth McConnell
From No Surrender Portraits from the Albert Bar by Gareth McConnell
Loyalist prisoners on Easter parole (under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement)   From No Surrender Portraits from the Albert Bar by Gareth McConnell
Loyalist prisoners on Easter parole (under the terms of the Good Friday Agreement) 
