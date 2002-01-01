I have been working on this personal project for nearly 5 years. I felt that I could not record, document, take, feed-off and rob any more images relating to the editorial, documentary world that I had a very small part in.

One of the key reasons I started this work was to make myself a victim, but I have also used the rules of engagement to explore feelings of awkwardness, vunerability, sexuality and the responsibilities that one faces.

A small selection of the work deals with my two beautiful children being with their father. I wanted to show my feelings of love for them through this work. I use my children in some of my work as a positive life-force, a rock I can cling to, 'the goodness!'

I photograph myself going under, this is a place and a process I can explore to my hearts content, unclothed, untouched, these self explorations are disparate views not only of myself (Buster Keaton) but maybe a small part of every person.