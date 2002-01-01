Spacer
Portfolio Archive
Issue 30  |  Spring  |  2002
Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Source - Issue 30 - Spring - 2002 - Click for Contents
Source: Issue 30
Spring, 2002
View Contents

Underpants

by Steven Tynan
I have been working on this personal project for nearly 5 years. I felt that I could not record, document, take, feed-off and rob any more images relating to the editorial, documentary world that I had a very small part in.

One of the key reasons I started this work was to make myself a victim, but I have also used the rules of engagement to explore feelings of awkwardness, vunerability, sexuality and the responsibilities that one faces.

A small selection of the work deals with my two beautiful children being with their father. I wanted to show my feelings of love for them through this work. I use my children in some of my work as a positive life-force, a rock I can cling to, 'the goodness!'

I photograph myself going under, this is a place and a process I can explore to my hearts content, unclothed, untouched, these self explorations are disparate views not only of myself (Buster Keaton) but maybe a small part of every person.
Spacer  From Underpants by Steven Tynan Spacer
Spacer  From Underpants by Steven Tynan Spacer
Spacer  From Underpants by Steven Tynan Spacer
From Underpants 
by Steven Tynan

Spacer  From Underpants by Steven Tynan Spacer
Spacer  From Underpants by Steven Tynan Spacer
Spacer  From Underpants by Steven Tynan Spacer
Spacer  From Underpants by Steven Tynan Spacer
Spacer  From Underpants by Steven Tynan Spacer
Spacer  From Underpants by Steven Tynan Spacer
