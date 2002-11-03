This body of work contains some of my most recent images in an ongoing project that explores my family home and garden in Wales. They become sites and backdrops to visually investigate a range of ideas from culture, history, myth, cosmology, memory, autobiography, psychology and spirit. These ideas are amplified and magnified through the transformational and alchemal qualities of photography, light and the mytho-poetic imagination, where the camera can become a bridge to connecting internal and external worlds. The work was shown in Capsule Gallery in Cardiff from 3rd October - 3rd November 2002.