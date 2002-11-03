Spacer
Source Photographic Review
Source Photographic Review - Home
 about     features     archive     subscribe     back issues     graduate
Portfolio Archive
Issue 32  |  Autumn  |  2002
Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Source - Issue 32 - Autumn - 2002 - Click for Contents
Source: Issue 32
Autumn, 2002
View Contents »

Psi Gardener

by Peter Finnemore
This body of work contains some of my most recent images in an ongoing project that explores my family home and garden in Wales. They become sites and backdrops to visually investigate a range of ideas from culture, history, myth, cosmology, memory, autobiography, psychology and spirit. These ideas are amplified and magnified through the transformational and alchemal qualities of photography, light and the mytho-poetic imagination, where the camera can become a bridge to connecting internal and external worlds. The work was shown in Capsule Gallery in Cardiff from 3rd October - 3rd November 2002.

Richard 
From Psi Gardener 
by Peter Finnemore

Bird Hand 
From Psi Gardener 
by Peter Finnemore

Bird Seed 
From Psi Gardener 
by Peter Finnemore

Zen Gardener 
From Psi Gardener 
by Peter Finnemore

Evolution II 
From Psi Gardener 
by Peter Finnemore

Tracks 
From Psi Gardener 
by Peter Finnemore

Tír na nÓg 
From Psi Gardener 
by Peter Finnemore

Dark Angel 
From Psi Gardener 
by Peter Finnemore

