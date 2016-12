A new blue carpet and a new Dyson vacuum cleaner. The clear cylinder filling with a cyclone of carpet fibres. Settling down. Shelves - drilling into brick and vacuuming afterwards, red dust over the top of blue turning to grey. Car cleaning - small stones and gravel. Christmas aftermath - pine needles, tinsel. Fingernail parings, hair and more food crumbs. All layering down and providing an archaeological document of houshold activities.