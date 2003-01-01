Based at The Albany Theatre Deptford, London The Beautiful Octopus Club is run by and for people with learning disabilities. The club was initiated by the arts organisation Heart 'n Soul who also run the Squidz Club which is aimed at 14-25 year olds. This is a space where disabled people meet every few months to take part in educational activities, dance the 'big hits' and perform live during an open microphone session. Going into the club nights I was interested in producing a series of portraits of people being out and having a good time in an environment where difference isn't different.