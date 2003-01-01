Spacer
Portfolio Archive
Issue 36  |  Autumn  |  2003
Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Source - Issue 36 - Autumn - 2003
Source: Issue 36
Autumn, 2003
Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus

by Mauro Cocilio
Based at The Albany Theatre Deptford, London The Beautiful Octopus Club is run by and for people with learning disabilities. The club was initiated by the arts organisation Heart 'n Soul who also run the Squidz Club which is aimed at 14-25 year olds. This is a space where disabled people meet every few months to take part in educational activities, dance the 'big hits' and perform live during an open microphone session. Going into the club nights I was interested in producing a series of portraits of people being out and having a good time in an environment where difference isn't different.
Spacer  From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus by Mauro Cocilio Spacer
Spacer  From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus by Mauro Cocilio Spacer
Spacer  From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus by Mauro Cocilio Spacer
From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus 
by Mauro Cocilio

From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus 
by Mauro Cocilio

From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus 
by Mauro Cocilio

Spacer  From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus by Mauro Cocilio Spacer
Spacer  From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus by Mauro Cocilio Spacer
Spacer  From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus by Mauro Cocilio Spacer
From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus 
by Mauro Cocilio

From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus 
by Mauro Cocilio

From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus 
by Mauro Cocilio

Spacer  From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus by Mauro Cocilio Spacer
Spacer  From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus by Mauro Cocilio Spacer
From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus 
by Mauro Cocilio

From Squidz and the Beautiful Octopus 
by Mauro Cocilio

