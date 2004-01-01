Spacer
Issue 40  |  Autumn  |  2004
Source: Issue 40
Autumn, 2004
8 Hours

by Martin Newth
The series of images was made during my honeymoon - a road trip in the western United States in 2001. The photographs show entire night's sleep in budget motels in California, Arizona, Utah, Oregon, Nevada and Washington State. The exposure times are 8 Hours. The night-long shots record the movement of the sleeping figures (my wife and I) as vapour trails over the bed.

The photographs were made using a custom-built large format (10" x 8") camera, which was placed on top of the TV each evening. The following morning the negative was developed in the motel bathroom.
Auto Motel, Flagstaff, Arizona 
Dixie Palm Motel, St George, Utah 
Days Inn Motel, Olympia, Washington 
Vagabond Inn, Palm Springs, California 
Super 8 Motel, San Diego, California 
Family Inn, Flagstaff, Arizona 
Cedar Rest Motel, Cedar City, Utah 
Desert View Motel, Mojave, California 
