Spacer
Spacer
Source Photographic Review - Home
Source Photographic Review - Home
 about     features     archive     subscribe     back issues     graduate
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Portfolio Archive
Spacer

Issue 46  |  Spring  |  2006
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Source - Issue 46 - Spring - 2006 - Click for Contents
 Spacer
Spacer

Source: Issue 46
Spring, 2006
View Contents »

Spacer

Issue 46 is still available
to buy in print edition »

Print Edition Back Issues

Get the Digital
Edition of Source »

Digital Edition
Spacer

Share this page:

Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer
Spacer

Histoires/(Hi)stories...

by Gérard Mermoz
Spacer

Histoires/(Hi)stories... * stages a series of impossible situations, staged with found objects from different cultures: an Etruscan bronze + a Baroque Jesus; [a bronze ('cire perdue') crucible from Africa, in the shape of a bird + a wooden pin-holder from Eastern Europe]; a wood carving from China + a XVIIIth century porcelain figure; a terracotta votive figurine from India + a Roman bronze; a toy figure of a gentleman farmer + a bronze African 'mask'; a plastic figurine of a German soldier from WWII + a Etruscan bronze; a plastic model (hand painted by a child) of Napoleon + a ceramic penguin; a porcelain figure of an XVIIIth century nobleman (the Marquis de Sade?) + a wood carving of a fertility figure from the Dogon nation...

Through the language of the fable, wrapped in humour, these deliberately anachronistic confrontations invite us to ponder over the basis of human conflicts and to consider the implications of cultural differences, from a transnational perspective, for the present and for the future.

Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Histoires/(Hi)stories... by Gérard Mermoz Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Histoires/(Hi)stories... by Gérard Mermoz Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Histoires/(Hi)stories... by Gérard Mermoz Spacer
Spacer

From Histoires/(Hi)stories... 
by Gérard Mermoz

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

From Histoires/(Hi)stories... 
by Gérard Mermoz

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

From Histoires/(Hi)stories... 
by Gérard Mermoz

 Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Histoires/(Hi)stories... by Gérard Mermoz Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Histoires/(Hi)stories... by Gérard Mermoz Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Histoires/(Hi)stories... by Gérard Mermoz Spacer
Spacer

From Histoires/(Hi)stories... 
by Gérard Mermoz

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

From Histoires/(Hi)stories... 
by Gérard Mermoz

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer
Spacer

From Histoires/(Hi)stories... 
by Gérard Mermoz

 Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer  From Histoires/(Hi)stories... by Gérard Mermoz Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer

From Histoires/(Hi)stories... 
by Gérard Mermoz

 Spacer
Spacer
 Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer
Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer
Spacer about     features     archive     subscribe     back issues     graduate TOP OF PAGE  Spacer
Spacer