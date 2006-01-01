|
Fathers
by Louise Maher
Father Brown
I was very keen on being a priest and it was a later vocation, so I started at twenty-five and went away to study for the priesthood. So, I would say God's guidance, you know the Holy Spirit, led me. I have now been in the priesthood for thirty-seven years. We had a college in the Borders, same as George Rodgers you know. I think eleven entered at that time; well, it was quite a good amount. Now the numbers have declined and, well, I think it's very regrettable; it's very worrying really. I think it's the way that society has gone over the last thirty or forty years you know, since the Second War probably. Social trends are a part of it, a fairly big part of it, I think.
From Fathers
by Louise Maher
Father Cassidy
Now being a priest was something that always went through my mind from my earliest days. Coming from a very good, religious, and charitable, community in rural Ireland, you know, it lent itself to someone taking up the religious life. Then the home; I had an older brother, you see, who was a priest. He was in the missions. I had another brother who became a priest too, younger than me. He is in America. One's sisters, they kept you up to the mark. My parents definitely were devout people, gave great witness; it was for them.
From Fathers
by Louise Maher
Father Rodgers
I didn't have the ambition to be a priest to start with. Maybe there was a time in primary school when I had. I just drifted in the teenage years and about the latter end of that I began to go to the Church a bit more. Gradually, I began to think maybe, you know, God wants me to be a priest. I wasn’t too sure about that and I wasn't very happy about it either. Eventually, I couldn’t get peace from the idea, so I went to see the local parish priest and I was frightened he might just grab me and say right, 'Wheest away next week'. But he said, 'If you're still thinking about it six months from now, come back and see me'. Almost six months later he said, 'The Bishop's going to be doing a baptism if you want to have a word with him'. So I did, that's when I started my studying. I didn't really want it myself, but I couldn't get peace from the idea that God wanted it for me. I was about twenty-four, a late vocation.
From Fathers
by Louise Maher
