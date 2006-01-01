Spacer
Portfolio Archive
Issue 49  |  Winter  |  2006
Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Source - Issue 49 - Winter - 2006 - Click for Contents
Source: Issue 49
Winter, 2006
Irish Parables

by Peter Neill
Matthew 17 
27 But so that we may not cause offense, go to the lake and throw out your line. Take the first fish you catch; open its mouth and you will find a four-drachma coin. Take it and give it to them for my tax and yours.
From Irish Parables 
by Peter Neill

John 6 
8 Another of his disciples, Andrew, Simon Peter's brother, spoke up, 9 'Here is a boy with five small barley loaves and two small fish, but how far will they go among so many?'
From Irish Parables 
by Peter Neill

1 Samuel 17 
40 Then he took his staff in his hand, chose five smooth stones from the stream, put them in the pouch of his shepherd's bag and, with his sling in his hand, approached the Philistine.
From Irish Parables 
by Peter Neill

Mark 4 
3 Listen! A farmer went out to sow his seed. 4 As he was scattering the seed, some fell along the path, and the birds came and ate it up. 5 Some fell on rocky places, where it did not have much soil. It sprang up quickly, because the soil was shallow. 6 But when the sun came up, the plants were scorched, and they withered because they had no root.
From Irish Parables 
by Peter Neill

Matthew 4 
2 After fasting forty days and forty nights, he was hungry. 3 The tempter came to him and said, 'If you are the Son of God, tell these stones to become bread.'
From Irish Parables 
by Peter Neill

Luke 19 
3 He wanted to see who Jesus was, but because he was short he could not see over the crowd. 4 So he ran ahead and climbed a sycamore-fig tree to see him, since Jesus was coming that way.
From Irish Parables 
by Peter Neill

