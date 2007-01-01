Spacer
Source Photographic Review
Source Photographic Review - Home
Portfolio Archive
Issue 52  |  Autumn  |  2007
Content from the Source Back Issue Archive
Source - Issue 52 - Autumn - 2007 - Click for Contents
Source: Issue 52
Autumn, 2007
Spacer

Points In Between

by David O'Mara
Walking has always been central to my artistic practice, as has collecting the detritus of the street. As well as accumulating an array of found items - children’s drawings, shopping lists, etc - I started using a camera more on my journeys around London, usually a small 35mm compact that could fit easily in my pocket. I was taking photographs to make up for the negatives I couldn’t find and it was a way of giving a purpose to my wandering. At the end of 2005 I found myself confronted with two collections, one of black and white photographs I had taken during that year, and one of found paper. To put the two together was a logical progression that articulated something of the past year. The combinations in the most part suggested themselves and similarities or coincidences informed the final configuration.
Spacer  From Points In Between by David O'Mara Spacer
Spacer  From Points In Between by David O'Mara Spacer
Spacer  From Points In Between by David O'Mara Spacer
From Points In Between 
by David O'Mara

From Points In Between 
by David O'Mara

From Points In Between 
by David O'Mara

Spacer  From Points In Between by David O'Mara Spacer
Spacer  From Points In Between by David O'Mara Spacer
Spacer  From Points In Between by David O'Mara Spacer
From Points In Between 
by David O'Mara

From Points In Between 
by David O'Mara

From Points In Between 
by David O'Mara

Spacer
Spacer  From Points In Between by David O'Mara Spacer
From Points In Between 
by David O'Mara

Spacer