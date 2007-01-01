Walking has always been central to my artistic practice, as has collecting the detritus of the street. As well as accumulating an array of found items - children’s drawings, shopping lists, etc - I started using a camera more on my journeys around London, usually a small 35mm compact that could fit easily in my pocket. I was taking photographs to make up for the negatives I couldn’t find and it was a way of giving a purpose to my wandering. At the end of 2005 I found myself confronted with two collections, one of black and white photographs I had taken during that year, and one of found paper. To put the two together was a logical progression that articulated something of the past year. The combinations in the most part suggested themselves and similarities or coincidences informed the final configuration.