Issue 52 | Autumn | 2007
Untitled
by John Hilliard
Cubist Party (Seen From Three Sides Of A Cone), 2004
From Untitled by John Hilliard
Yes/No, 2006
From Untitled by John Hilliard
1, 2, 3, 2004
From Untitled by John Hilliard
Table For Four, 2003
From Untitled by John Hilliard
Four Subjects Evenly Divided Around A Prepared Ground, 2004
From Untitled by John Hilliard
The Artist Circulates - Amongst Curators, Journalists, Technicians And Her Colleagues, 2005
From Untitled by John Hilliard
Four Views In May, 2004
From Untitled by John Hilliard
In Black-And-White And Colour (2), 2007
From Untitled by John Hilliard