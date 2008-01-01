Issue 55 | Summer | 2008
How Do You Want Me?
by Hew Locke
Serpent of the Nile
From How Do You Want Me? by Hew Locke
Lord of the Dance
From How Do You Want Me? by Hew Locke
Throne of Blood
From How Do You Want Me? by Hew Locke
Tyger Tyger
From How Do You Want Me? by Hew Locke
Saturn
From How Do You Want Me? by Hew Locke
Congo Man
From How Do You Want Me? by Hew Locke