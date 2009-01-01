Issue 60 | Autumn | 2009
Fancy Pictures
by Mark Neville
Annie and Snowy
From Fancy Pictures by Mark Neville
Barndance
From Fancy Pictures by Mark Neville
Cat
From Fancy Pictures by Mark Neville
Goat Pedicure
From Fancy Pictures by Mark Neville
Newborn Lamb
From Fancy Pictures by Mark Neville
Young Bute Swans
From Fancy Pictures by Mark Neville
Supper
From Fancy Pictures by Mark Neville
Ossie with Starfish
From Fancy Pictures by Mark Neville
Tracey's Donkeys
From Fancy Pictures by Mark Neville