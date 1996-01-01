In this issue we look at work from several projects that challenge the relationship between photographer and photographed. Tom Stoddart's work in Sarajevo is based on a premise that he, rather than the camera, is the medium. 'The medium has a possibility to let the subjects tell their story'. Stoddart relies on a trust with the people he photographs built on commitment, closeness and idealism. This is very much in line with the sentiments of the photographer Dorothea Lange. Better known for her images of dust bowl refugees in America for the Farm Security Administration, Lange's photographs of Ireland in the 1950's have recently been uncovered at The Oakland Museum of California. The new book published from this material is reviewed for us by Malin Starrett. We also present work from the first half of Eye 2 Eye. The project organised by International Humanitarian Aid Concern involves an exchange of photographers between Belfast and Sarajevo. Frankie Quinn and Sean McKernan of Belfast Exposed have recently travelled to Sarajevo to meet their counterparts and make photographs. We reproduce some of their images and look forward to an exhibition of all the work at the Belfast Exposed gallery later in the year. Louis Jammes' images of children from Sarajevo exhibited on hoardings around the Temple Bar area of Dublin provide a different perspective on Sarajevo. The photographic images beautifully reworked with paint and bleaching create disturbing images of children as angels. The work is reviewed for us by Paul M. O'Reilly. This issues 'Portfolio pages' feature the work Of Cathy Loughran who has been awarded the Thomas Hopkinson Memorial Bursary and the distinction of being the British Young Photographer of the Year. Since college she has worked with The Independent in London, Liberation in France and Info Matin, France.