ORAL HISTORY ARCHIVE:
TRISH MORRISSEY
Interviewed by Richard West
Location: Artist's home, Somerset
Date: June 2012
Chapter 1:
(Chapter 1 of 13, Running Time: 00:10:01)
Chapter 1 Synopsis:
- Grows up in North side of Dublin.
- Parents work in civil service.
- Has four siblings, two brothers and sisters.
- Not a particularly happy child, hated school.
- Education very important for parents but least academic of siblings.
- Art education very traditional in Ireland.
- Considers herself a photographer rather than an artist.
- Wanted to be a writer so got a job at the Independent (Dublin newspaper) in photography department.
- Read books in the Gallery of Photography, especially Diane Arbus.
- This was first realization that photography could be used to communicate ideas.
