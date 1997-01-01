Third World on Our Doorstep?

by Derek Speirs

Issue 10 Winter 1997

The Northern Ireland Council for Travelling People was founded in 1981 . Today NICPT is an umbrella group comprising of Travellers, Traveller support Groups and statutory and voluntary organisations, supporting and co-ordinating work with Travellers in their identification of needs, goals, strategies and resources for action. In l996 the government released the Draft Race Relations Legislation for N. Ireland. Anticipating the order's implementation in 1997. NICPT welcomes the recognition of Travellers as an indigenous ethnic minority group, recognised and named in the legislation.

These photographs span a four year period, through out which Derek Speirs accumulated substantial Traveller related material. He is a working photo journalist and has exhibited widely.

Third World on our Doorstep? is being shown at the Old Museum Arts Centre, Belfast, Wed 5 - Fri 28 February. Sponsored by NICPT.