On the sixth day, Mr Burden?

by Peter Richards

Issue 11 Spring Summer 1997

My performance works at present are centred around the principle of the Camera Obscura, which creates a method of documentation of performance and performance as a single entity.

On this occasion the performance/documentation took place within a steel chest locker placed on its side. The interior space was divided by one of the locker shelves. A small hole adjoined the two spaces. In one section, the performance space, four 500W halogen lights where placed. The other section, the projection space, housed the photographic paper. The performance was repeated six times, the first took one minute, the second two minutes, and so on up to six minutes.

The nature of my performance work references photographic documentation drawn from the histories of performance art as featured in publications. Each performance referencing a different performance artists' work with a view to creating a performance art archive.