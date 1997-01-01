Vienna Today

Review by Jim Maginn

Issue 11 Spring Summer 1997

View Contents ▸

Vienna today is an extended picture story on a year in the life of the Jewish community in Austria's capital.

After service in the Jewish Brigade in Palestine during the war Harry Weber returned to Vienna and became a staff photographer for Stern in 1952.

This work is a perfect example of the classically conventional approach to the photo documentary. Full frame/black border, black and white, available light, fly on the wall, decisive moment, perfectly balanced, acutely observed, crisp, clean, well printed images. A man after my own heart.

The Photographs were shown at Queens University, Belfast. The work is a touring exhibition curated by the Jewish Museum, Vienna.

Other articles by Jim Maginn:

Other articles on photography from the 'Documentary' category ▸