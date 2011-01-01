Silent, Empty, Waiting for the Day
by Mary McIntyre
Issue 68 Autumn 2011
View Contents ▸
I Know He, He Sees Me
From: Silent, Empty, Waiting for the Day
by Mary McIntyre
[Click image for caption »]
From: Silent, Empty, Waiting for the Day
by Mary McIntyre
[Click image for caption »]
From: Silent, Empty, Waiting for the Day
by Mary McIntyre
Silent, Empty, Waiting for the Day
From: Silent, Empty, Waiting for the Day
by Mary McIntyre
Sehnsucht
From: Silent, Empty, Waiting for the Day
by Mary McIntyre
Fallen Leaves and Shadows II
From: Silent, Empty, Waiting for the Day
by Mary McIntyre
Poised on the Threshold of my Hearing
From: Silent, Empty, Waiting for the Day
by Mary McIntyre
The Wordless Exchange
From: Silent, Empty, Waiting for the Day
by Mary McIntyre