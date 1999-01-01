INNOCENT LANDSCAPES REVISITED : 18 / OCT / 2009

A SHORT GEOGRAPHY LESSON

Posted by David Farrell

Many times during the making of Innocent Landscapes in 1999 and in 2000 people would often say to me: "how is your work in the North going?". In spite of the fact that this story was on radio and television and in newspapers and that the locations were named, quite clearly there was an automatic assumption that these places were North of the border perhaps emanating from an imbedded psychological distancing of those in the South from "the Troubles" of the North. So for those of you who are still in denial, or perhaps for those two international readers, these maps will hopefully give some sense of the locations and locate me as based in Dublin.

The thick black line is the border between the North and the South of Ireland.

