INNOCENT LANDSCAPES REVISITED : 16 / JUL / 2010

WILKINSTOWN - A CONFUSED SEASON

Posted by David Farrell

Innocent Landscapes, Resumed Search, Wilkinstown, June 2010

At Wilkinstown they have spent the last few weeks flattening the mounds of inverted time, dispersing the memory and all that remains is two small islands of untouched trees sitting slightly off-centre in what now is almost a returned, flattened and scoured square. These are now being used as a source for a renewed Wood in this empty space and presumably the earth beneath these will be sifted for completion. The untouched woodland lying further north that the cadaver dogs recently visited awaits it's fate of "I can’t go on, I’ll go on". In the meantime, a slightly strange event occurs in the lower field for the trees replanted in May. Somewhat like the resumed searches, nature has gone backwards to move forwards. It is autumn in the middle of summer.

