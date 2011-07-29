INNOCENT LANDSCAPES REVISITED : 11 / OCT / 2010

HOPE AND CLOSURE

Posted by David Farrell

Charlie Armstrong

It has been a while. All I can offer up is that I have been away on two trips and that I am back from one. There have been a number of developments in relation to the ongoing searches, which I will expand on soon. One small note of hope and closure, Charlie Armstrong was formally identified in the middle of September and was finally laid to rest on the 18th September. His daughter Anna told the congregation gathered at the Church of St Patrick in Crossmaglen of the great sense of liberation for his widow and the family that her father could now have a Christian burial. She also thanked the anonymous person who supplied the map that finally helped uncover her father’s body at Aughrim More at the end of July. With emotion she read the lines: "Death is a heartache no one can heal, but love is a memory no one can steal."

