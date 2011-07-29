INNOCENT LANDSCAPES REVISITED: 14 / OCT / 2010
INTERVIEW
Posted by David Farrell
Above is an interview with the lead forensic archaeologist carried on a recent edition of the BBC Radio 4 science programme Material World. It gives some insight particularly into the technologies and difficulties involved in this long process.
Other articles mentioning David Farrell:
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Background to Innocent Landscapes [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Slight Change of Plan [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Short Geography Lesson [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Innocent Landscapes - Background [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: The Revisits - An Introduction [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Straight Lines and a Crooked Border [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Some Observations While Driving Through a Post Tiger Landscape [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Wilkinstown - Fourth Act [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Small Acts of Memory and Large Omissions of Time [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Carrickrobin III [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Daaarlin Woman [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Birthday Portrait [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Wilkinstown - Summer Echo [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Day of Reverberations, a Day of Aftershock [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Well That Passed the Time [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Ballynultagh Revisited 2010 - Six Inches, Six Feet, Sixty Feet [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Some Notes On Street Photography Continued: A Good Walk Spoiled [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Carrickrobin - Polyedged Narratives [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Wilkinstown - a Confused Season [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Activation Energy [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Colgagh - 29/07/2011 [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: An Attempt at Reading a Landscape [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Two Contrasting Events [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Hope and Closure [Blog Post] ▸