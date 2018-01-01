INNOCENT LANDSCAPES REVISITED : 01 / MAY / 2010

A BIRTHDAY PORTRAIT

Posted by David Farrell

It was my Birthday recently, the date, let alone the year, are naturally state secrets. As it happened, just around this anniversary of me being dragged a little reluctantly into the world (I was a forceps delivery), I had this portrait made of me. It’s a little flattering, what with the Kirk Douglas chin and that faint but invisible smile, but methinks me has the bones of an eighteen year old, for look at those lovely clavicles. Although that said, if I am being truly honest the outer shell unfortunately resembles the painting in the attic. Who said the camera never lies...?

April, 2010

