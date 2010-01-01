INNOCENT LANDSCAPES REVISITED : 05 / MAY / 2010

WILKINSTOWN - SUMMER ECHO

Posted by David Farrell

Innocent Landscapes, Resumed Search, Wilkinstown, May, 2010

My concern for the trembling trees must have wafted along the winds towards County Meath as at the official beginning of another season Wilkinstown provided another shift in its ongoing narrative. It was one of those things that will make me return (this time three days in a row) seeking some decent light to work with before the landscape changes again. While it’s the sort of detail that possibly only matters to me, there is something very significant, not just in the replanting of the reclaimed young saplings from the encroaching trench in the adjacent field, but rather this alternative shallower trench and the exposed and uprooted trees laid out now for replanting. The evidence of the ongoing search has now begun to be truly erased and a yin and yang cycle commences.

Innocent Landscapes, Resumed Search, Wilkinstown, May, 2010

Why did I return? Because next week when they stop their work they will perhaps leave a field full of lilting and swaying, skinny futures - a significant metaphor in it’s own right - but that shallow trench stretching towards the horizon may not be present in the landscape and it is that that unintentional echo that resonates.

Innocent Landscapes, Resumed Search, Wilkinstown, May, 2010

