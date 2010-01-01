INNOCENT LANDSCAPES REVISITED: 05 / MAY / 2010
WILKINSTOWN - SUMMER ECHO
Posted by David Farrell
My concern for the trembling trees must have wafted along the winds towards County Meath as at the official beginning of another season Wilkinstown provided another shift in its ongoing narrative. It was one of those things that will make me return (this time three days in a row) seeking some decent light to work with before the landscape changes again. While it’s the sort of detail that possibly only matters to me, there is something very significant, not just in the replanting of the reclaimed young saplings from the encroaching trench in the adjacent field, but rather this alternative shallower trench and the exposed and uprooted trees laid out now for replanting. The evidence of the ongoing search has now begun to be truly erased and a yin and yang cycle commences.
Why did I return? Because next week when they stop their work they will perhaps leave a field full of lilting and swaying, skinny futures - a significant metaphor in it’s own right - but that shallow trench stretching towards the horizon may not be present in the landscape and it is that that unintentional echo that resonates.
Other articles mentioning David Farrell:
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Background to Innocent Landscapes [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Slight Change of Plan [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Short Geography Lesson [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Innocent Landscapes - Background [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: The Revisits - An Introduction [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Straight Lines and a Crooked Border [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Some Observations While Driving Through a Post Tiger Landscape [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Wilkinstown - Fourth Act [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Small Acts of Memory and Large Omissions of Time [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Carrickrobin III [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Daaarlin Woman [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Birthday Portrait [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Well-that-passed-the-time [Blog Post] ▸
Other articles on photography from the ‘Landscape’ category ▸