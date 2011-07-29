INNOCENT LANDSCAPES REVISITED : 06 / JUL / 2010

CARRICKROBIN – POLYEDGED NARRATIVES

Posted by David Farrell

Innocent Landscapes, New Search, Carrickrobin, June, 2010

"There are three sides to every story" began the local man on one of my recent visits to Carrickrobin. Perhaps you could add another two to act as a channel to allow the truth to come out as well, which is where this search is at now. An initial small area, approximately 40m x 25m, has been painstakenly searched since last October and so far a resolution is still hiding and eluding the time team. Nature has already begun to reclaim some of the re-settled bog and green shoots breakthrough here and there. The search has now started to extend further down the lane already consuming a section of the hopeful moat excavated to drain this wetland bog the previous February, what was margin has become mud. And on it will go.

While the ruminating cattle in an adjacent field look on a new moat and margin is being created in the distance of the flattened reeds and Irises and its many sides reveal different narratives of smeared strata – "your side, my side, and the truth".

