INNOCENT LANDSCAPES REVISITED: 06 / JUL / 2010
CARRICKROBIN – POLYEDGED NARRATIVES
Posted by David Farrell
"There are three sides to every story" began the local man on one of my recent visits to Carrickrobin. Perhaps you could add another two to act as a channel to allow the truth to come out as well, which is where this search is at now. An initial small area, approximately 40m x 25m, has been painstakenly searched since last October and so far a resolution is still hiding and eluding the time team. Nature has already begun to reclaim some of the re-settled bog and green shoots breakthrough here and there. The search has now started to extend further down the lane already consuming a section of the hopeful moat excavated to drain this wetland bog the previous February, what was margin has become mud. And on it will go.
While the ruminating cattle in an adjacent field look on a new moat and margin is being created in the distance of the flattened reeds and Irises and its many sides reveal different narratives of smeared strata – "your side, my side, and the truth".
Other articles mentioning David Farrell:
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Background to Innocent Landscapes [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Slight Change of Plan [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Short Geography Lesson [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Innocent Landscapes - Background [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: The Revisits - An Introduction [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Straight Lines and a Crooked Border [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Some Observations While Driving Through a Post Tiger Landscape [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Wilkinstown - Fourth Act [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Small Acts of Memory and Large Omissions of Time [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Carrickrobin III [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Daaarlin Woman [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Birthday Portrait [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Wilkinstown - Summer Echo [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: A Day of Reverberations, a Day of Aftershock [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Well That Passed the Time [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Ballynultagh Revisited 2010 - Six Inches, Six Feet, Sixty Feet [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Some Notes On Street Photography Continued: A Good Walk Spoiled [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Carrickrobin - Polyedged Narratives [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Wilkinstown - a Confused Season [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Activation Energy [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Colgagh - 29/07/2011 [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: An Attempt at Reading a Landscape [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Two Contrasting Events [Blog Post] ▸
Innocent Landscapes Revisited: Hope and Closure [Blog Post] ▸
Other articles on photography from the ‘Landscape’ category ▸