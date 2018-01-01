ORAL HISTORY ARCHIVE:
DAVID GOLDBLATT
Interviewed by Mark Durden
Location: Modern Art, Oxford
Date: January 2003

Portrait by Warren van Rensburg

Chapter 1:

(Chapter 1 of 6, Running Time: 00:10:46)

A plot-holder, his wife and their eldest son at lunch, Wheatlands, near Randfontein, 1962.  A plot-holder, his wife and their eldest son at lunch, Wheatlands, near Randfontein, 1962.  A pensioner with the child of a servant, Wheatlands Plots, near Randfontein, 1962.  A pensioner with the child of a servant, Wheatlands Plots, near Randfontein, 1962. 

Chapter 1 Synopsis:

  • Grandparents left Lithuania for South Africa in the pogroms of 1892.
  • Born in South Africa in 1930 in Randfontein, educated locally.
  • Matriculated in 1948 - wanted to become magazine photographer.
  • Lack of opportunities - ends up working in Father's Outfitting Store.
  • Father becomes ill - ends up running business for 12 years.
  • During this time completes degree in Commerce at University of Johannesburg.
  • No formal training in photography.
  • Inspired by photographic magazines of late '40s / early '50s such as 'Look', 'Life', 'Picture Post' and 'Salon Photography'.
  • Work by photographers such as Bill Brandt, Cartier Bresson and Robert Capa published as 'photographic essays'.
  • Early work embued with missionary zeal to tell world about what was happening in South Africa.
  • Photographs ANC Defiance Campaign in 1952.
  • Father dies - 15th September 1963 sells family business.
  • Encouraged by Norman Hall to become professional photographer.
  • Great shock when National Party comes into power in South Africa in 1948.
  • Considers emigratting to escape racial and anti-semitic tension.
  • In '60s - during work on 'Afrikaners' series - realises sense of involvement with South Africa and determines to stay.

