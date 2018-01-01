ORAL HISTORY ARCHIVE:

DAVID GOLDBLATT

Interviewed by Mark Durden

Location: Modern Art, Oxford

Date: January 2003

Portrait by Warren van Rensburg

Chapter 1:

(Chapter 1 of 6, Running Time: 00:10:46)

A plot-holder, his wife and their eldest son at lunch, Wheatlands, near Randfontein, 1962. A pensioner with the child of a servant, Wheatlands Plots, near Randfontein, 1962.

Chapter 1 Synopsis:

Grandparents left Lithuania for South Africa in the pogroms of 1892.

Born in South Africa in 1930 in Randfontein, educated locally.

Matriculated in 1948 - wanted to become magazine photographer.

Lack of opportunities - ends up working in Father's Outfitting Store.

Father becomes ill - ends up running business for 12 years.

During this time completes degree in Commerce at University of Johannesburg.

No formal training in photography.

Inspired by photographic magazines of late '40s / early '50s such as 'Look', 'Life', 'Picture Post' and 'Salon Photography'.

Work by photographers such as Bill Brandt, Cartier Bresson and Robert Capa published as 'photographic essays'.

Early work embued with missionary zeal to tell world about what was happening in South Africa.

Photographs ANC Defiance Campaign in 1952.

Father dies - 15th September 1963 sells family business.

Encouraged by Norman Hall to become professional photographer.

Great shock when National Party comes into power in South Africa in 1948.

Considers emigratting to escape racial and anti-semitic tension.

In '60s - during work on 'Afrikaners' series - realises sense of involvement with South Africa and determines to stay.

