ORAL HISTORY ARCHIVE:
BILL KIRK
Interviewed by Richard West
Location: Artist's home, Newtownards, County Down
Date: March 2006
Chapter 1:
(Chapter 1 of 15, Running Time: 00:10:25)
Chapter Index: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | 12 | 13 | 14 | 15 |
Chapter 1 Synopsis:
- Born Newtownards, 1937.
- Family business - Tobacco/Confectionary & Antique Dealership.
- Grandfather - Hugh Kirk, renowned Antiquarian.
- Lives with Grandparents while Mother in Hospital with TB.
- Early Cycling Influence - Parents rode a Tandem.
- History of Tuberculosis in Mother's Family.
- Vivid Memory - War Declared - aged 2 and a Half.
- Parents House - Cottage on Donaghadee Road.
- Only sibling - a Sister.
- Aged 11 when Mother dies of Tuberculosis.
- Grandfather's Art Connections - visits from Estyn Evans.
- Great animosity between Grandparents.
- Painter Paul Nietzsche lodges with Grandparents.
- Aged 5 moves back with Parents.
- Grandfather's Shop behind Town Hall, Newtownards.
- Trauma of being parted from Mother to start School.
- Very withdrawn at School - Sport and Interests help.
Other articles mentioning Bill Kirk:
Other articles on photography from the 'Documentary' category »