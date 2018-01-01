ORAL HISTORY ARCHIVE:

BILL KIRK

Interviewed by Richard West

Location: Artist's home, Newtownards, County Down

Date: March 2006

Still taken from: 'Sandy Row' by Peter O'Doherty

Chapter 1:

(Chapter 1 of 15, Running Time: 00:10:25)

Chapter 1 Synopsis:

Born Newtownards, 1937.

Family business - Tobacco/Confectionary & Antique Dealership.

Grandfather - Hugh Kirk, renowned Antiquarian.

Lives with Grandparents while Mother in Hospital with TB.

Early Cycling Influence - Parents rode a Tandem.

History of Tuberculosis in Mother's Family.

Vivid Memory - War Declared - aged 2 and a Half.

Parents House - Cottage on Donaghadee Road.

Only sibling - a Sister.

Aged 11 when Mother dies of Tuberculosis.

Grandfather's Art Connections - visits from Estyn Evans.

Great animosity between Grandparents.

Painter Paul Nietzsche lodges with Grandparents.

Aged 5 moves back with Parents.

Grandfather's Shop behind Town Hall, Newtownards.

Trauma of being parted from Mother to start School.

Very withdrawn at School - Sport and Interests help.

