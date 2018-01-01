ORAL HISTORY ARCHIVE:
BILL KIRK
Interviewed by Richard West
Location: Artist's home, Newtownards, County Down
Date: March 2006

Still taken from: 'Sandy Row' by Peter O'Doherty

Still taken from: 'Sandy Row' by Peter O'Doherty

Chapter 1:

(Chapter 1 of 15, Running Time: 00:10:25)

Chapter 1 Synopsis:

  • Born Newtownards, 1937.
  • Family business - Tobacco/Confectionary & Antique Dealership.
  • Grandfather - Hugh Kirk, renowned Antiquarian.
  • Lives with Grandparents while Mother in Hospital with TB.
  • Early Cycling Influence - Parents rode a Tandem.
  • History of Tuberculosis in Mother's Family.
  • Vivid Memory - War Declared - aged 2 and a Half.
  • Parents House - Cottage on Donaghadee Road.
  • Only sibling - a Sister.
  • Aged 11 when Mother dies of Tuberculosis.
  • Grandfather's Art Connections - visits from Estyn Evans.
  • Great animosity between Grandparents.
  • Painter Paul Nietzsche lodges with Grandparents.
  • Aged 5 moves back with Parents.
  • Grandfather's Shop behind Town Hall, Newtownards.
  • Trauma of being parted from Mother to start School.
  • Very withdrawn at School - Sport and Interests help.

