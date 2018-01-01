ORAL HISTORY ARCHIVE:

MARY MCINTYRE

Interviewed by Richard West

Location: Artist's home, Belfast

Date: February 2014

Still taken from: 'Art of the Troubles - Mary McIntyre'

Chapter 1:

(Chapter 1 of 19, Running Time: 00:09:05)

Chapter 1 Synopsis:

Born in Ballymoney, grew up in Coleraine.

Grew up in the centre of Coleraine because father was a publican.

In early years lived above the bar.

A lively and sociable place to grow up.

Enjoyed school and it supported her interest in art.

Mothers family came from Donegal and they ran a guesthouse in Portstewart.

The bar was constantly being bombed.

Father targeted because he was Catholic in a Protestant town.

Experienced the bar as a sound mostly because not allowed in.

Very traditional bar, with regular customers.

