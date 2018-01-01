ORAL HISTORY ARCHIVE:
MARY MCINTYRE
Interviewed by Richard West
Location: Artist's home, Belfast
Date: February 2014

Chapter 1:

(Chapter 1 of 19, Running Time: 00:09:05)

Chapter 1 Synopsis:

  • Born in Ballymoney, grew up in Coleraine.
  • Grew up in the centre of Coleraine because father was a publican.
  • In early years lived above the bar.
  • A lively and sociable place to grow up.
  • Enjoyed school and it supported her interest in art.
  • Mothers family came from Donegal and they ran a guesthouse in Portstewart.
  • The bar was constantly being bombed.
  • Father targeted because he was Catholic in a Protestant town.
  • Experienced the bar as a sound mostly because not allowed in.
  • Very traditional bar, with regular customers.

