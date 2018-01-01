ORAL HISTORY ARCHIVE:
MARY MCINTYRE
Interviewed by Richard West
Location: Artist's home, Belfast
Date: February 2014
Chapter 1:
(Chapter 1 of 19, Running Time: 00:09:05)
Chapter 1 Synopsis:
- Born in Ballymoney, grew up in Coleraine.
- Grew up in the centre of Coleraine because father was a publican.
- In early years lived above the bar.
- A lively and sociable place to grow up.
- Enjoyed school and it supported her interest in art.
- Mothers family came from Donegal and they ran a guesthouse in Portstewart.
- The bar was constantly being bombed.
- Father targeted because he was Catholic in a Protestant town.
- Experienced the bar as a sound mostly because not allowed in.
- Very traditional bar, with regular customers.
